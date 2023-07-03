HICKORY — Have you thought about becoming a foster parent, but you’re not sure where to start?

Learn how on Monday, July 17, at 6 p.m. at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library. Cassandra Rising, family recruitment specialist for Children’s Home Society of the Catawba/Unifour Area, will host an informational meeting for adults and families who want to learn more about becoming a foster parent and how to help support the foster care community.

Registration is not required for this event. For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.