Learn how to avoid scams during free presentation

HICKORY — The Area Agency on Aging will present a program at how to avoid scams on Monday, April 4, at 10 a.m. at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library.

The presentation will be conducted by aging specialists Sarah Stamey and Ricky Handoo. It will cover topics such as assigning a power of attorney, romance scams, investment fraud, telephone and internet scams, debt collection scams, identity theft and many more.

This presentation will inform older adults of scam warning signs and who to contact if you fall victim to a scam. Although the focus is on senior adults, adults of all ages are invited.

This program is free, but space is limited, so advance registration is encouraged. To register call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at www.hickorync.gov/calendar/event/scam-prevention. For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St., NE, on the SALT Block.