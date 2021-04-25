Learn at your own pace with Niche Academy

NEWTON — Watching an online video as a learning shortcut can be an easy fix, but it can also be hard to know whether you’re getting reliable information.

Niche Academy is a collection of “how to” videos on a wide variety of topics from setting up a new email account to learning about the stock market and investment reports on Morningstar.

To learn more about Niche Academy and how to use it, the library is offering a virtual walk-through at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 28. To receive the Zoom link, register at tinyurl.com/cclsnicheacademy or call 828-465-8665.

Every lesson in Niche Academy is divided into easy-to-follow pieces that allow people of all abilities to learn at their own pace and comfort level. Text versions of the videos are also available and can be used to browse for specific topics. Clicking the arrows at the bottom of each pop-up window allows a user to move forward to new material or back to review earlier concepts. Each tutorial also features clear directions to help new users with the technology and navigation.