Learn about wildlife rehabilitation at program

NEWTON — Kids, have you ever found a wild animal that was injured and didn’t know what to do about it?

If you’d like to learn the best practices for helping an animal in distress get the care it needs, join the Catawba County Library for a virtual program with the May Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Banner Elk. Representatives from the facility on the campus of Lees-McRae College will provide expert guidance and also introduce a selection of their animal ambassadors.

The first session of “What Should I Do? Wildlife Edition” takes place at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 8, and the second takes place at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9. Both programs are identical, so families are asked to only sign up for one. To register for the June 8 session, visit tinyurl.com/wildlifeone or call 828.465.8665. To register for the June 9 session, visit tinyurl.com/wildlifetwo.

Attending the wildlife program allows a child to earn an activity badge in the library’s Summer Learning adventure series. To register or log the activity, visit catawbacountync.beanstack.org/.