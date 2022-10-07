Learn about tennis legends at Ridgeview library

HICKORY — Visit Ridgeview Branch Library on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 4:30 p.m. to learn about two African-American tennis legends — Arthur Ashe and Althea Gibson, who helped make tennis more accessible to all.

Afterwards, participants will take that knowledge to the tennis courts next door to the library and have some fun learning more about tennis hands-on. Individuals from the Greater Hickory Tennis Association and Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism will provide some basic tennis instruction. Tennis rackets and balls will be available, but plan to wear your play clothes.

Participation is free, but registration is required. Register with Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism here: bit.ly/3M9is6a. This program is best suited for ages 7 and up. Presented in partnership with the Greater Hickory Tennis Association and Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism.

For more information, call 828-345-6037. Ridgeview Branch Library is located at 706 First St. SW, at the corner of First Street and Seventh Avenue SW, beside Ridgeview Recreation Center. All library programs are free and open to the public.