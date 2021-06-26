Learn about 'superfoods' with registered dietitian

NEWTON — If you’re trying to improve your health naturally, you’ve probably heard about "superfoods," those items that contain a high concentration of health-promoting nutrients. What you may not know is how they work and how they can boost overall well-being.
If you’d like to learn more, the Catawba County Library is hosting a virtual program outlining the value of superfoods at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 28. To register for it, visit tinyurl.com/ccls-Superfoods or call 828-465-8665.
Wellness dietitian Renee Greene will provide an overview of what constitutes a superfood and will offer tips for including them in your daily life. She’ll also address the specific benefits that superfoods have on reducing inflammation, a set of conditions triggered by the body’s immune response that can be either short-term or tied to chronic disease.
Additionally, Greene will introduce a variety of foods like berries, leafy greens, and seafood that can enhance your health, improve digestion, and help with weight loss or maintenance. To try a selection of them, request a sample pack on the program registration form and indicate which library location you’d like to pick them up at.
Greene, RD, LDN, is the wellness dietitian for the Health First Center, in addition to providing nutrition therapy, counseling, and group classes for the Cardiopulmonary Rehab Center and Diabetes Center at Catawba Valley Health System. She holds a certificate in adult weight management and is skilled in educating individuals and community groups in health promotion and disease prevention. She has particular passions for cardiovascular nutrition and eating disorder recovery.
For more details about the Catawba County Library’s services and resources, visit www.catawbacountync.gov/library, call 828-465-8665, email mylibrary@catawbacountync.gov, or visit them at www.facebook.com/catawbacountylibrarysystem.