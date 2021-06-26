Learn about 'superfoods' with registered dietitian

NEWTON — If you’re trying to improve your health naturally, you’ve probably heard about "superfoods," those items that contain a high concentration of health-promoting nutrients. What you may not know is how they work and how they can boost overall well-being.

If you’d like to learn more, the Catawba County Library is hosting a virtual program outlining the value of superfoods at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 28. To register for it, visit tinyurl.com/ccls-Superfoods or call 828-465-8665.

Wellness dietitian Renee Greene will provide an overview of what constitutes a superfood and will offer tips for including them in your daily life. She’ll also address the specific benefits that superfoods have on reducing inflammation, a set of conditions triggered by the body’s immune response that can be either short-term or tied to chronic disease.

Additionally, Greene will introduce a variety of foods like berries, leafy greens, and seafood that can enhance your health, improve digestion, and help with weight loss or maintenance. To try a selection of them, request a sample pack on the program registration form and indicate which library location you’d like to pick them up at.