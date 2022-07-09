 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Learn about Social Security during program at library

HICKORY — Bring a sack lunch to Patrick Beaver Memorial Library at noon on Monday, July 18, and eat while you learn all about Social Security with Doug Frye from the Society for Financial Awareness (SOFA).

Frye will cover information such as who is eligible for Social Security benefits, what a defined benefit plan is, and the different types of annuities. This program is free for adults but space is limited so registration is encouraged.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advanced registration is encouraged for this program. To register call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/.

