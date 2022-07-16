 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Learn about Social Security during free program

  • 0

HICKORY — Bring a sack lunch to Patrick Beaver Memorial Library at noon on Monday, July 18, and eat while you learn all about Social Security.

Presenting the free program will be Doug Frye from the Society for Financial Awareness (SOFA). Frye will cover information such as who is eligible for Social Security benefits, what a defined benefit plan is, and if your benefits will be taxed. This program is free for adults, but space is limited so registration is encouraged.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. Advanced registration is encouraged for this program. To register call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ricky Martin accused of incest by his 21-year-old nephew and could face up to 50 years’ jail if convicted

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert