Learn about Social Security during free program

HICKORY — Bring a sack lunch to Patrick Beaver Memorial Library at noon on Monday, July 18, and eat while you learn all about Social Security.
Presenting the free program will be Doug Frye from the Society for Financial Awareness (SOFA). Frye will cover information such as who is eligible for Social Security benefits, what a defined benefit plan is, and if your benefits will be taxed. This program is free for adults, but space is limited so registration is encouraged.
For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. Advanced registration is encouraged for this program. To register call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/.