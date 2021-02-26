Learn about QuickBooks during free webinars

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will present two free webinars to assist small businesses and start-ups with using QuickBooks to track their finances.

The Small Business Center will present a no-cost “Introduction to QuickBooks Desktop” webinar on Thursday, March 4, from 9-11 a.m. This webinar gets new and existing small business owners started with QuickBooks, focusing on navigating the home page, using QuickBooks lists, and the chart of accounts.

The Small Business Center will present a no-cost “Intermediate QuickBooks Desktop” webinar on Thursday, March 11, from 9-11 a.m. This intermediate webinar covers more complex transactions, including receiving payments and paying bills; managing accounts receivable and accounts payable; reconciling bank and credit card accounts; and how to generate financial reports.

There is no charge to participate in these webinars, and registered participants will receive a link to join the program from their computer. To register or for more information contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.