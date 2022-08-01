Learn about polymers during program at library

HICKORY — Learn about polymers and make miniature fish bowls during a program at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library.

"STEAM On! Polymers and Mini Fish Bowls" will be presented at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 12.

Young makers, creators, artists, engineers, inventors and builders will learn about polymers, a superabsorbent substance found in everyday life. Participants will create miniature fish bowl aquariums.

Registration is required and opens two weeks before the day the event. This program is recommended for youth ages 6-10. Register at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/event/steam-on-polymers-and-mini-fish-bowls/

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.