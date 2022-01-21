Learn about NoveList Plus during library program

HICKORY — A program exploring NoveList Plus will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library in Hickory.
Discover your new favorite author by attending the overview of NoveList Plus, which is a database the library offers for free with your library card that can help you find new authors based on reading preferences.
For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St., NE, on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.