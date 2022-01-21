Learn about NoveList Plus during library program

HICKORY — A program exploring NoveList Plus will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library in Hickory.

Discover your new favorite author by attending the overview of NoveList Plus, which is a database the library offers for free with your library card that can help you find new authors based on reading preferences.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St., NE, on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.