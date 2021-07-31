Learn about nonprofits, enjoy free racing

HICKORY — Darlene Schronce knows better than most the value of nonprofit partnerships.

“Places like Adult Life Programs help people like me, with mental and physical disabilities, teaching them how to get along in the world and how to have responsibilities in their life,” she said.

Schronce is a participant at Adult Life’s Conover center and experiences the power of nonprofit collaboration every day.

“The United Way is essential because it funds places like Adult Life, and I get here by Greenway (Public Transportation) so Greenway is important to the community because it provides transportation to places like (Adult Life) for people who don’t have transportation,” she said.

Schronce’s story is just one of thousands occurring every day, stories of multiple nonprofits working together to improve the lives of those in need.

The Catawba County United Way has partnered with Hickory Motor Speedway to celebrate these collaborative efforts during the Ready to Race United event on Saturday, Aug. 21 — a free night of racing for the public.

Starting at 4 p.m., local nonprofits will be available prior to the start of racing to share information about their services.