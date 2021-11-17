Learn about NC School of Science and Mathematics

HICKORY — Join Patrick Beaver Memorial Library in welcoming Robert Andrews, from the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics (NCSSM), on Monday, Nov. 29, at 6:30 p.m. for an informative session for high schoolers and their families.

Learn about how to apply for programs at Durham, Morganton, and NCSSM-online, have your questions answered, and hear about this unique opportunity for promising young North Carolinians. As a global leader in STEM education, NCSSM offers an experience designed to transform students into thinkers, makers and doers, ready to lead North Carolina and the world.