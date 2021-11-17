Learn about NC School of Science and Mathematics

HICKORY — Join Patrick Beaver Memorial Library in welcoming Robert Andrews, from the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics (NCSSM), on Monday, Nov. 29, at 6:30 p.m. for an informative session for high schoolers and their families.
Learn about how to apply for programs at Durham, Morganton, and NCSSM-online, have your questions answered, and hear about this unique opportunity for promising young North Carolinians. As a global leader in STEM education, NCSSM offers an experience designed to transform students into thinkers, makers and doers, ready to lead North Carolina and the world.
For more information call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St., NE, on the SALT Block.