Learn about Murray's Mill during program
Learn about Murray's Mill during program

Mill

Learn about Murray’s Mill at upcoming program.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

HICKORY — The public is invited to Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Tuesday, July 20, at 6:30 p.m. to learn more about Murray’s Mill, one of the sites preserved by the Historical Association of Catawba County.

Bo Teague will highlight some of the history and stories surrounding Murray’s Mill which was built by John Murray in 1913.

Murray’s father, William, operated a grist mill on the site in Catawba as early as 1883. John Murray built the current two-story structure in 1913 and the family continued to operate the mill until 1967. The Historical Association of Catawba County purchased the mill and general store in 1982 and has been operating them ever since.

The original house of William Murray and the houses of John Murray and Lloyd Murray are still on the property. The John Murray house is currently available for tours.

Bo Teague is the executive director of the Historical Association of Catawba County and a Catawba County native. He was raised in the Blackburn community just south of Hickory and attended Gardner-Webb University. He has been with the Historical Association of Catawba County for eight years.

Registration is not required for this program. For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.

