HICKORY — The Mentoring Committee of the Hickory Branch NAACP Task Force on Equity, in cooperation with the Catawba County Council on Adolescents, is seeking mentors to work with students in the public schools.

An informational session will be held on Monday, Jan. 17, at 1:30 p.m. at the old Ridgeview Library/Museum, 415 First St., SW. This is an opportunity to make a difference in a young person’s life.