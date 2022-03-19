Learn about Medicare during free seminar

NEWTON — Are you, a friend, or a loved one turning 65 or starting Medicare soon? It is important for everyone becoming eligible for Medicare to get accurate information about coverage options and decisions they must make.

A "New to Medicare" seminar will be hosted at the Catawba County Library in Newton on Wednesday, March 30, at 5:30 p.m. to help you make informed selections. The library is located at 115 W C St., Newton.

Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) counselors will lead the free information seminar to answer your questions. SHIIP counselors are trained by the NC Department of Insurance and are the ones you can always turn to for objective and reliable information on Medicare, supplements, and prescription drug plans. Registration is required to attend. Call the Council on Aging at 828-328-2269 to register.