Learn about Guardian ad Litem Program at event

NEWTON — What is a guardian ad litem? How can I advocate for a child? How do I begin my journey?

On Thursday, May 26, the North Carolina Guardian ad Litem Program will host an information session where you’ll be able to get the answers to these questions and more.

There will be two sessions — 10 a.m. or 5:30 p.m. Call the GAL office at 828-466-6121 or email GAL.District25@nccourts.org to receive the Zoom link.

The North Carolina Guardian ad Litem Program, a division of the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts, recruits, trains, and supervises child advocate volunteers to represent and promote the best interests of abused, neglected, and dependent children in the court system. They provide screening, training, legal guidance, and supervision to each volunteer that commits to this call to action. Anyone interested in becoming a guardian ad litem volunteer or wanting more information can contact Sydney Smith at 828-466-6121 extension 2 or visit www.volunteerforGAL.org.

