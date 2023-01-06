Learn about German ancestry during library program

HICKORY — This month Patrick Beaver Memorial Library will have an expert genealogist and German handwriting specialist, Rhonda Roederer, to assist you in your research.
Roederer is a full-time professional genealogist, educator, and speaker. Over the past 30 years, she has presented at various venues. She has presented a wide array of seminars and workshops for numerous historical societies, conferences, and libraries and at the world’s largest genealogical conference, RootsTech 2021. She will offer insights and tips she has acquired on her journey of family discovery. This is for anyone interested in learning more about their German ancestry or for anyone beginning to research their own.
Join Roederer at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Tuesday, Jan. 10, from 2-4 p.m. for useful tips on deciphering German handwriting along with exploring some useful websites for finding German ancestors
Registration is not required. For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.