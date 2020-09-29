 Skip to main content
Learn about fostering, adoption opportunities
Learn about fostering, adoption opportunities

HICKORY — Family Builders of Catawba Valley invites anyone interested in fostering or adopting a child to attend the online resource family information meeting from 6-7:30 p.m. on Oct. 13. The meeting will be held via Zoom Video Conference online and interested parties must pre-register by emailing awhite@catawbacountync.gov by Oct. 12.

Resource families include family foster homes and adoptive homes. Specific information about becoming a resource family will be available at the meeting. Guests also will learn about required training for resource families and hear stories about the rewards of helping Catawba County’s children in foster care.

With over 300 children in foster care in Catawba County, there is currently an urgent need for foster parents, especially those who can accept sibling groups, teenagers, and medically fragile newborns. For more information about the meeting, contact Ashley White at Family Builders of Catawba Valley at 828-695-4553 or email awhite@catawbacountync.gov. For information on all services offered by Family Builders of Catawba Valley, visit www.fostercatawba.com.

