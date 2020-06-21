Learn about flying drones in video presentation

HICKORY - If you have ever been interested in flying a drone, join in virtually to view a video presentation available on Hickory Public Library's Facebook page beginning Tuesday.
Licensed UAV (drone) pilot Chad Austin takes you through the ins and outs of being a drone operator. He discusses common flight procedures, safety, hobbyists versus commercial pilots, different types of drones (UAV), different uses and more. Austin will go over aerial photography and video techniques, exploring popular uses for drones.
Austin is an FAA-approved, Part 107 license holder and flies drones commercially. He has been flying since 2015, and logged hundreds of flight hours. He also owns Chad Austin, Inc., a marketing and media company that specializes in marketing, web development, videography, photography, graphic design, music and audio and 360 tours.
For more information about Chad Austin, visit: https://chadaustin.com/about-chad-austin-and-the-multimedia-experience/.
The video will be available through a link on Hickory Public Library’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/HickoryPublicLibrary/, beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
For more information, call 828-304-0500. Library programs are free to the public.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.