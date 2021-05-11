 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Learn about farm life during virtual program
0 comments

Learn about farm life during virtual program

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mathews

Dawn Mathews is shown with a friendly farm animal.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

NEWTON — Have you ever wondered what life is like living on and managing a working farm? Dawn Mathews, owner of The Thankful Goat, will be sharing humorous stories of farm life and describe how a herd of unlikely goats changed her life in a virtual Zoom presentation on Thursday, May 20, at 6 p.m.

Mathews is the owner of The Thankful Goat, a business featuring goat milk products, which is based in Lenoir. She has owned goats and other farm animals since 2009. Mathews bought a goat with thoughts of making delicious cheeses for her family. The goat Athena had other ideas, promptly eating a bush that is toxic to goats. This required an antitoxin shot which rendered her milk undrinkable for 10 days. Mathews decided to make soap with the undrinkable milk. Since those days, she and her family have moved from a half-acre microfarm to a 15-acre farm that they built for themselves while living in a camper.

Hear about her experiences with goats, chickens, rabbits, ducks, llamas and interns. This Zoom program is free and open to the public but space is limited so registration is required. Sign up through the Library Events calendar at www.hickorync.gov/library or by calling 828-304-0500. The library will send an email reminder with login information for the Zoom meeting on the day of the event.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

FDA Gives Emergency Authorization For Pfizer COVID Shot In Kids 12-15

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert