Learn about farm life during virtual program

NEWTON — Have you ever wondered what life is like living on and managing a working farm? Dawn Mathews, owner of The Thankful Goat, will be sharing humorous stories of farm life and describe how a herd of unlikely goats changed her life in a virtual Zoom presentation on Thursday, May 20, at 6 p.m.

Mathews is the owner of The Thankful Goat, a business featuring goat milk products, which is based in Lenoir. She has owned goats and other farm animals since 2009. Mathews bought a goat with thoughts of making delicious cheeses for her family. The goat Athena had other ideas, promptly eating a bush that is toxic to goats. This required an antitoxin shot which rendered her milk undrinkable for 10 days. Mathews decided to make soap with the undrinkable milk. Since those days, she and her family have moved from a half-acre microfarm to a 15-acre farm that they built for themselves while living in a camper.

Hear about her experiences with goats, chickens, rabbits, ducks, llamas and interns. This Zoom program is free and open to the public but space is limited so registration is required. Sign up through the Library Events calendar at www.hickorync.gov/library or by calling 828-304-0500. The library will send an email reminder with login information for the Zoom meeting on the day of the event.