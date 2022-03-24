 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Learn about Eastern Catawba County Hunger Walk

  • 0

NEWTON — You’re invited to join Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry and The Corner Table on Wednesday, April 6, at 11:45 a.m. for an informational lunch meeting regarding the 2022 Eastern Catawba County Hunger Walk.

The meeting will be held in the fellowship hall of First United Methodist Church in Newton. Lunch will be served at 11:45 a.m., and the meeting will begin promptly at noon. RSVP by April 1 to info@thecornertable.org. If you would like more information on the Hunger Walk, visit ecchungerwalk.com.

The Eastern Catawba County Hunger Walk is a community event designed to raise awareness and funding for hunger initiatives at both organizations. 

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

War in Ukraine sparks concerns over worldwide food shortages

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert