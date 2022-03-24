Learn about Eastern Catawba County Hunger Walk

NEWTON — You’re invited to join Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry and The Corner Table on Wednesday, April 6, at 11:45 a.m. for an informational lunch meeting regarding the 2022 Eastern Catawba County Hunger Walk.

The meeting will be held in the fellowship hall of First United Methodist Church in Newton. Lunch will be served at 11:45 a.m., and the meeting will begin promptly at noon. RSVP by April 1 to info@thecornertable.org. If you would like more information on the Hunger Walk, visit ecchungerwalk.com.