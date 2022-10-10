Learn about county's newest park during event

HICKORY — On Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 6:30 p.m., you’re invited to come to Patrick Beaver Memorial Library to learn about Catawba County's newest park: Mountain Creek Park.

Park staff will go over the many amenities and recreational opportunities the park has to offer and how to use them. A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation. No registration is required.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.