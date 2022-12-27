Learn about coral conservation at Science Center

HICKORY — Dive into coral conservation with Catawba Science Center and the Hickory Museum of Art with "329 Miles: Corals & Conservation with Science & Art." The joint project is coming the first week in January.

Meet Shari Regnebogen Ross, a coral crusader and artist dedicated to saving the reefs. Get creative by participating in a community coral reef art project Jan. 5-7 to be displayed at the Hickory Museum of Art on Jan. 8.

View live corals in the Catawba Science Center Aquarium Building while learning the importance of keeping the reefs alive and healthy on Jan. 5 at 4 p.m. Take part in the unique Cocktails, Corals & Conversation experience in the Hickory Museum of Art’s "Sea to See" exhibition Jan. 5 at 6 p.m. Plus, you won’t want to miss the "329 Miles," an interactive presentation for all ages by Regnebogen Ross, in the Drendel Auditorium on Jan. 7 at 11 a.m.

Seize this opportunity to learn about corals and conservation with science and art. Detailed program information and a full schedule of events can be found at www.329-miles.constantcontactsites.com. The guest list for Cocktails, Corals & Conversation event has limited availability. Reserve your spot at www.tickettailor.com/events/hickorymuseumofart/818273. The Catawba Science Center is on the SALT Block, 243 Third Ave. NE, Hickory. Reach it at 828-322-8169.

