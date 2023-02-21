HICKORY — Learn all about coding in The Learning Lab at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Saturday, March 11, from 10-11:30 a.m.

This Tiny Tech event offers an opportunity to learn coding basics in many different formats. Have fun drawing coded routes for the Ozobots to follow, programming Bee-Bots, escaping from a maze by coding commands, and more. This event is for ages 7 and older.

Registration is not required for this event. For more information call 828-304-0500 or visit https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.