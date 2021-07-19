Learn about Catawba County Veterans’ Treatment Court

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Paralegal Association will sponsor a Zoom presentation focusing on the Catawba County Veterans’ Treatment Court at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10. The one-hour presentation is free for the general public.

Presented by Judge David W. Aycock, the presentation is designed to provide an overview of Catawba County’s new Veterans’ Treatment Court program and the means by which it diverts eligible veteran participants from the traditional criminal justice system. The program provides them support and rehabilitation through comprehensive substance abuse and/or mental health treatment, education, vocational programs, and community resource referrals for housing, child care, and transportation assistance, all while being judicially monitored.

If you are interested in attending and not a CVPA member, send an invitation request to Laurie Hayden at lhayden@phd-law.com no later than Friday, Aug. 6.

Certified paralegals who are not CVPA members and wish to receive credit for this CPE will be charged a $25 certification fee.

CVPA is a nonprofit organization that encourages ethical and professional conduct within the paralegal profession, and promotes paralegal careers in Catawba, Burke, Caldwell, Lincoln, Alexander, Cleveland and surrounding counties.

For more information, find the organization on Facebook: Facebook.com/catawbavalley.paralegalassn