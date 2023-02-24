HICKORY — Learn about the art of blacksmithing with Jordan Jackson at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library.

Jackson is the owner of Night Owl Iron Works in Rutherfordton. Jackson will bring equipment from his forge to discuss traditional blacksmithing techniques and answer questions about setting up your own.

In 2021, Jackson won the Forged in Fire Championship on the History Channel’s special episode, “Forge of Fear.” Registration is required for this program, which is intended for teens and adults.

To register or for more information call 828-304-0500 or visit https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.