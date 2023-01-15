Learn about birds at Hickory Public Library

HICKORY — The Hickory Public Library is hosting a series of events all about birds.

• Super Simple Bird Feeder will be held Monday, Jan. 30, at 10 a.m.

This event is for all ages. Come to the library and create a simple bird feeder out of recycled materials and start your birding adventure. To register for the Super Simple Bird Feeder event at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library, call 828-304-0500 or visit the library online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/.

• The Great Backyard Bird Count with Jean McAnulty will be held Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 4 p.m.

Join Jean McAnulty, a Catawba County Extension Certified Master Gardener and bird enthusiast, as she teaches about the Great Backyard Bird Count taking place Feb. 17-20. This event is for all ages and takes place at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library. Learn about bird populations, different species, how to identify birds, and why birds are important for our ecosystem. No registration is required.

• Tinker Tales: Rockin’ Robins will be held Friday, Feb. 17, at 11 a.m.

Bring your family and friends to the Ridgeview Branch library to hear new stories and explore STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) through hands-on tinkering in this story time meant for all ages. This month we’ll be learning "All About Birds." We’ll read some egg-sighting stories and do some activities that are sure to be a real hoot! No registration is required.

Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. Ridgeview Branch Library is located at 706 First St. SW. All library programs are free and open to the public.