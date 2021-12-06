Learn about 4-H Steer Calf Project at meeting

NEWTON — Want to raise a baby calf?

Find out the details of the “4-H Steer Calf Project” at an information meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 6:30 p.m. at the Agriculture Resource Center at 1175 South Brady Ave., Newton.

This is a 4-H project specifically for youths between the ages of 8 and 18. The “Steer Calf Project” involves children (and parents) with little to no experience trying to raise a calf. It starts around Feb. 1, when the calf is 2 weeks old. Feeding, care, management, training it to lead, showing it at cattle shows, and then selling it to the highest bidder at the end of the county fair in the fall will end the project.

A project book with photos and a budget is due in October with rewards from Farm Bureau given to the best reports.

Young people learn many life skills from this project. The adult volunteers verbally give direction while the children (and parents) then try to apply this to their specific calf.

Call 828-465-8240 to guarantee a chance to be part of this project.