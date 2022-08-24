 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Learn about 3-D printing at Hickory library

HICKORY — Interested in 3-D printing but not sure where to start? Join Hickory Public Library for an informative session on 3-D printing fundamentals, Thursday, Sept. 1, at 6 p.m.

Topics will include the best software for beginners, 3-D printing terminology, design practices, the submission process to print designs, and more. Registration is required. Register at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/event/introduction-to-3-d-printing/ 

This session takes place in the Learning Lab on the second floor of Patrick Beaver Memorial Library.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.

