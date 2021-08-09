League's Learn About Lines events free to public

HICKORY — The League of Women Voters has initiated a series of community-wide educational events that began in July. The focus has been on legislative district lines.

Now, there are opportunities to Learn About Lines. As the General Assembly begins to gather and make decisions based on new census data, how fairly they draw lines will affect citizens for 10 years.

There are two educational events planned — Aug. 16 and Sept. 13. Both are at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library in Hickory beginning at 6:30 p.m. Combined, there will be speakers with a variety of perspectives. At each, there will be a time for the audience's questions.

On Monday, Aug. 16, four fair district leaders will be in Hickory. They are actively trying to educate and explain about the importance of this General Assembly’s work. Participants include Phyllis Demko, a LWVNC State Board member; T. Anthony Spearman, President, the North Carolina NAACP (and former Hickory resident); Sailor Jones, Director of Communications at the Southern Coalition for Social Justice; and Tyler Daye, Redistricting Community Engagement Specialist at Common Cause NC.