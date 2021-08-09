League's Learn About Lines events free to public

HICKORY — The League of Women Voters has initiated a series of community-wide educational events that began in July. The focus has been on legislative district lines.
Now, there are opportunities to Learn About Lines. As the General Assembly begins to gather and make decisions based on new census data, how fairly they draw lines will affect citizens for 10 years.
There are two educational events planned — Aug. 16 and Sept. 13. Both are at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library in Hickory beginning at 6:30 p.m. Combined, there will be speakers with a variety of perspectives. At each, there will be a time for the audience's questions.
On Monday, Aug. 16, four fair district leaders will be in Hickory. They are actively trying to educate and explain about the importance of this General Assembly’s work. Participants include Phyllis Demko, a LWVNC State Board member; T. Anthony Spearman, President, the North Carolina NAACP (and former Hickory resident); Sailor Jones, Director of Communications at the Southern Coalition for Social Justice; and Tyler Daye, Redistricting Community Engagement Specialist at Common Cause NC.
On Monday, Sept. 13, Judge Robert Orr will be here. A retired former NC Supreme Court Justice, he will cover this timely topic both from an historical perspective and the role the N.C. constitution plays in redistricting.
These events are free and open to the public. Because of limited seating, attendees are asked to register now on the league’s website lwvcv.org for the Aug. 16 event. If there is merit, the event may also be live streamed on Facebook @LeagueofWomenVotersofCatawbaValley and on the website. Any state and local mandates involving masks will be followed.
The LWVCV has used the city limits of Hickory and an area of Catawba County as an example of how (since 2019) U.S. Congressional Districts 5 and 10 divide neighborhoods, the city and the county. During Walk the Line Leaguers placed door hangers in the affected areas of Northview Middle and St. Stephens High communities. Drive the Line allowed citizens to discover for themselves where the full district line runs in the area. Those directions are still available on the League’s website lwvcv.org.
This citizen awareness is a service of the LWVCV, a non-partisan organization that promotes education about and participation in voting.