League president honored

HICKORY — Brenda Rembert, Catawba County League of Republican Women’s president, was recently presented a National Federation Republican Women’s Silver Achievement Award and an N.C. Federation Republican Women’s Campaign Hours Award.

The league concentrates its efforts in the areas of education, communication, legislative action, candidate recruitment, campaigning and fund raising.

The league’s meetings are held monthly on the third Tuesday and are open to registered Republican women and men (as associate members). For more information, call or text 828-638-2170.