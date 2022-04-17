League plans meet the candidates event

TERRELL — The League of Women Voters of Catawba Valley announces a meet the candidates event on Monday, April 25, from 6-8 p.m. at Rehobeth United Methodist Church in Terrell.

All local, state, and U.S. Congressional District candidates who are in the primary election on May 17 have been invited. It is an informal event. The candidates will be located throughout the fellowship hall and attendees may circulate throughout and speak to them.

This event will be open to candidates from all parties who have competitive races this spring.

The League of Women Voters of Catawba Valley is a nonpartisan grassroots organization dedicated to empowering voters and defending democracy. The League works to inform and engage the community and to encourage citizens to participate in government. More information about the League is available at lwvcv.org.