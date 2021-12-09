League of Women Voters of Catawba Valley gets grant

HICKORY — The League of Women Voters of Catawba Valley (LWVCV) has received a $10,000 Adopt-a-Jurisdiction mini grant for its redistricting education and awareness projects.

The grant is funded by the Mary Babcock Reynolds Foundation through SOLVE, the Southern Leadership for Voter Education. The LWVCV was one of only 104 community organizations throughout the South to receive this grant and one of the few who received the maximum amount of $10,000.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan grassroots organization dedicated to empowering voters and defending democracy. The League works to inform and engage the community and to encourage citizens' participation in government. It is open to both men and women.

For more information about the LWVCV or the redistricting awareness campaign visit https://lwvcv.org or email info@lwvcv.org.