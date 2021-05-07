 Skip to main content
League of Republican Women honored at event
League of Republican Women honored at event

rembert

Brenda Rembert displays the RISE Award that was presented to the Catawba County League Republican Women.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

ASHEVILLE — The North Carolina Federation Republican Women met April 30-May 2 at Asheville's Crowne Plaza Resort. The spring board meeting focused on a Tribute to Women and on the Women's Suffrage Centennial Celebration to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment.

Representing the Catawba County League Republican Women were Loretta "Laurie" Powell, member; and Brenda Rembert, member and president. Rembert was an honoree at the 2020-21 Tribute to Women Dinner and was recognized as an NCFRW 2021 Lifetime Member.

The Catawba County League Republican Women was presented the NCFRW RISE Award in recognition of individual and club leadership in 2019-20.

The Catawba County League Republican Women focuses in the areas of communication, education, legislative action, candidate recruitment, campaigning and fundraising. The organization meets every Third Tuesday for a luncheon/meeting. Any registered Republican woman may join. Men may join as associate members.

For more information, call or text 828-638-2170.

