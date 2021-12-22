 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by High Point University
League of Republican Women has celebration
0 Comments

League of Republican Women has celebration

  • 0

HICKORY — The Catawba County League of Republican Women recently enjoyed a Christmas luncheon at Lake Hickory Country Club.

Catawba County Board of Commissioners Vice Chair Barbara Beatty performed as Santa for pictures. Commission Chair Randy Isenhower and N.C. Rep. Jay Adams and his wife, Donna, attended along with District Court Judge Clifton Smith.

Smith introduced his guest, Judge Michael Stading, who spoke about his candidacy for the N.C. Court of Appeals. Roger Kumpf from the office of U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry also spoke.

The Catawba County League of Republican Women concentrates its efforts in the areas of education, communication, legislative action, candidate recruitment, campaigning and fundraising. Questions about joining the league may be asked on its Facebook page.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Secret Service says $100 billion in pandemic relief was stolen

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert