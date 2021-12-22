League of Republican Women has celebration

HICKORY — The Catawba County League of Republican Women recently enjoyed a Christmas luncheon at Lake Hickory Country Club.

Catawba County Board of Commissioners Vice Chair Barbara Beatty performed as Santa for pictures. Commission Chair Randy Isenhower and N.C. Rep. Jay Adams and his wife, Donna, attended along with District Court Judge Clifton Smith.

Smith introduced his guest, Judge Michael Stading, who spoke about his candidacy for the N.C. Court of Appeals. Roger Kumpf from the office of U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry also spoke.

The Catawba County League of Republican Women concentrates its efforts in the areas of education, communication, legislative action, candidate recruitment, campaigning and fundraising. Questions about joining the league may be asked on its Facebook page.