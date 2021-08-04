League encourages folks to 'Drive the Line'

HICKORY — Yard signs will be seen in the Hickory area Aug. 5-9 from the U.S. 321 Bridge area and heading out Sulphur Springs Road toward Lake Hickory. These visual reminders are a part of the fair districts community awareness effort by the League of Women Voters of Catawba Valley.

The effort is called “Drive the Line,” and the League is encouraging citizens to drive and discover where the complete district line is that has divided U.S. Congressional Districts 5 and 10 since 2019.

Turn-by-turn driving instructions beginning at the bridge are posted on the League’s website, lwvcv.org. Participants are encouraged to take selfies along the line and send them to the League for posting on its website.

Prior to this event, Leaguers “Walked the Line” last week and shared doorhangers with residents explaining how their neighborhoods are divided in the Northview Middle School and the St. Stephens High School communities.

There are two “Learn About Lines” sessions planned. The first is Monday, Aug. 16, followed by a second on Sept. 13. Both are at Patrick Beaver Library at 6:30 p.m. The panel of speakers will talk about fair districts. The events are free and open to the public.

This citizen-awareness effort is a service of the League of Women Voters of Catawba Valley, a non-partisan organization that promotes education about and participation in voting. For more information, go the League’s website, lwvcv.org.