Leadership program launches at area high schools

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Leadership Foundation recently launched its Strong Student Leader program in four area high schools.

Victoria Schronce, foundation director, said the program targets high school juniors and seniors and helps develop a life plan for being successful after graduation and throughout life.

In each school, a cohort of 20 to 25 students participate in the program during their junior and senior years. The program consists of weekly training and mentoring sessions held on campus during the school day.

The Strong Student Leader program launched in 2019 at Newton-Conover High School. N-C Schools Superintendent Aaron Gabriel said, “We piloted the program several years ago and have been so pleased with the quality of the program, the leadership, and the difference it’s made in the lives of nearly 250 students since then. We even expanded to multiple cohorts to multiply the impact.”

The program is now in four area high schools — Newton-Conover, Hickory Career and Arts Magnet, South Caldwell, and Hickory.

Schronce says four more high schools will welcome the program in January — Fred T. Foard, Alexander Central, Maiden, and Bunker Hill.

Chad Hall, foundation president, said he believes the program provides the foundation for helping the students do well in life and be leaders in their families, workplaces, and community.

“Strong Student Leader focuses on three areas that are vital for doing well in life: personal identity, relationships, and vocation," Hall said. "When these aspects of life are properly developed early in life, a young person is positioned to navigate life with much more success and be strong, contributing members of the community.”

For more information on the Strong Student Leader program, visit www.catawbaleadership.org .