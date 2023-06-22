HICKORY — The 2023 graduates of the High Performance Leadership (HPL) program were honored recently. Thirty-five leaders completed the program, which is offered through a joint collaboration of StrongLead and the Catawba Valley Leadership Foundation.

Chad Hall, executive partner with StrongLead and president of CVLF, shared, “HPL is an eight-month program that brings together a diverse group of business and community leaders. The leaders selected for the program engage in monthly cohort sessions and are assigned an executive coach to help them apply what they learn in the group sessions.”

Graduates were honored June 15 at Lake Hickory Country Club during a breakfast meeting that included nearly 100 HPL alumni from the four-year history of the program.

Chase Keller, president of Granite Insurance, remarked, “Our company has grown quickly in recent years, and this brings a real challenge: the possibility of outgrowing our leadership. We don’t want to scramble to develop our leaders in response to growth, we want to be proactive in growing leaders who, in turn, drive healthy, long-term growth for the company and the communities we serve.”

Keller emphasized the value of leadership in the broader community, “No business exists in a vacuum,” he said. “Our company, our team members, their families, and our circumstances are all part of a larger community. For our community to be its best, we need strong leaders who step up and make good things happen at work, at home, in their neighborhoods, at church, and everywhere else. The investment we make in our leaders is good for business and it’s good for the community. By investing in leadership excellence, we’re able to continually deliver on our commitment to empower others to be successful.”

This year’s graduates included leaders from Design Foundry, Broome Insurance, Case Farms, Caseworx, Catawba Valley Community College, Granite Insurance, Osborne Real Estate Group, Unifour Financing, Burke Chamber of Commerce, Centro Latino, Pregnancy Care Center, March of Dimes, Eastern Cooperative Christian Ministries, Resource Warehouse, Safe Harbor, Council of Adolescents of Catawba County and Amazing Grace Lutheran Church.

Graduate James Hamrick of Caseworx shared, “The HPL program has been a game-changer for me and for others in our company. Personally, I grew into a stronger, more confident leader at work and the program helped me become much more intentional in my family life as well. The program emphasized knowing your identity and being willing to grow as a person in order to be a stronger leader and that really struck a chord with me.”

Rebecca Sellers, development director for March of Dimes, shared, “The relationships I formed with other participants and the growth we all experienced together was truly rewarding. Each of us have busy professional and personal lives that made it challenging to commit to the program, but I’m so glad I did. Talking with my leadership coach each month brought clarity and confidence and helped bring the pieces of the program together in a powerful way.”

CVLF Director Victoria Schronce thanked corporate sponsors who covered the cost of participation for nearly a dozen community leaders. Schronce shared, “This HPL graduation class included some outstanding leaders from churches and other nonprofits. These community leaders were able to be part of a world-class program because of the strong support CVLF receives from individual donors and corporate sponsors.”

Garrett Hinshaw, president of Catawba Valley Community College, also serves on the board of directors for CVLF. He spoke of the necessity for strong leaders throughout the community, saying, “When you think about it, we’re fortunate to have an organization like CVLF in this community. There are not many communities who have a strong, influential organization dedicated solely to strengthening the community by strengthening leaders. CVLF does a lot of great work, including the HPL program, and it’s making a difference in the quality of life for our residents.”

The next HPL cohort starts in September and applications are now being accepted. Contact Ethan Schronce at ethan@stronglead.org for more information.