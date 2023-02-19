HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Leadership Foundation has expanded its Strong Student Leader program into seven area high schools.

The program provides practical, real-world development to help each student participant clarify their identity, develop tools for good relationships, and be better prepared for vocational success.

Victoria Schronce, director of Catawba Valley Leadership Foundation, shared, “This program has seen tremendous growth because of the collaborative spirit of the high school principals, the dozens of local, high caliber community leaders who volunteer in the program every week, and the generosity of several local individual and corporate sponsors led by E-Z Way Auto Sales of Hickory and Village Motors of Conover.”

Scott Broome, managing partner of Broome Insurance, volunteers for the program at Bunker Hill High School. He said, “I am thankful for the opportunity to give some of my time, attention, a listening ear, and an adult’s perspective on what it looks like to pursue a path to success. Our company’s commitment to bless our community makes the opportunity to volunteer with the Strong Student Leadership program an easy decision.” Broome added, “I might not be able to directly help with many of the world’s problems, but I can commit to positively affecting those in my community who have committed to pursuing success with intentionality.”

The Strong Student Leader program launched in 2019 at one school.

“We piloted the program with just one cohort of 20 students at Newton-Conover High School," Schronce said. "Since then, it’s grown slowly each year and then took a big leap this year. We currently serve students at Newton Conover High School, Hickory High School, South Caldwell High School, Fred T. Foard High School, Bunker Hill High School, Alexander Central High School, and Maiden High School.” Schronce adds, “As funding allows, we plan to expand this project to more area high schools including Burke County next year.”

Preston Clarke, principal of Bunker Hill High School, shared, “We are so fortunate that our students have the privilege of participating in the Strong Student Leader program through the Catawba Valley Leadership Foundation. This program allows our students to meet, work with, and learn from successful mentors from around the community. We have great students at Bunker Hill, and we want to afford them the opportunities to learn as much as they can about the leadership skills that will support their success. We know investing in these young people is a great investment into their futures and the future of Catawba County.”

Stephen Westmoreland, principal of Fred T. Foard High School, played a key role in promoting the program throughout the Catawba County school system. He shared, “We are extremely excited to partner with the Catawba Valley Leadership Foundation and bring the Strong Student Leadership Program to Foard. Their original curriculum and engaging mentors will prepare our students for life after high school. It’s fantastic we have a foundation whose sole purpose is to help develop strong leaders in our community.”

Chad Hall, president of The Catawba Valley Leadership Foundation, said, “The Catawba Valley area is one of a few communities in the nation with an organization whose sole focus is leadership. We know that the quality of life depends on the quality of leadership, and this is why we are so excited to plant seeds of leadership with hundreds of students each year through the Strong Student Leader program. Not only does the program help each of the students be better prepared for a life of success, it also helps our entire community reap the benefits of their leadership as they take responsibility for their own success, for their families, for their workplace, and for their respective corners of the community for decades to come.”

The Catawba Valley Leadership Foundation is a nonprofit organization that provides programs and resources to develop leaders in the community. Visit www.catawbaleadership.org or e-mail Victoria Schronce at victoria@catawbaleadership.org to learn more.