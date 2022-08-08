Leadership foundation welcomes board members

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Leadership Foundation recently welcomed seven new board members. The foundation, which is in its fifth year of existence, provides leadership development for area nonprofits, schools, churches and governments.

Foundation President Chad Hall shared, “The addition of these new board members is a major milestone in the development of the foundation and our mission. Great leaders are a powerful resource for any community, and we want to create a leadership movement here in the Catawba Valley such that we are known regionally and even nationally for the quality of our leadership. In the way a place like Austin, Texas, is known for technology and innovation, we want our area to be known for leadership. To achieve this, we need strong, active partners, just like these new board members.”

New board members include:

• Tiffany Annas is a real estate agent with Weichert Realtors - Team Metro.

• John Bostian is the general manager at Caseworx in Hudson.

• Garrett Hinshaw is the president of Catawba Valley Community College in Hickory.

• Chris Murray Jr. is a business risk consultant at Granite Insurance in Granite Falls.

• Garrett Osborne is an owner and real estate agent for Osborne Real Estate Group located in Hickory.

• Mark Webb is the CEO and president of Interstate Foam and Supply located in Conover.

• Don Wimbish is the president of E-Z Way Auto Sales in Hickory.

Foundation Director Victoria Schronce spoke of the dedication each board member brings to the role.

“To a person, these board members are already deeply involved in the foundation, helping us carry forward our mission to raise up great leaders who benefit the entire community," Schronce said. "Each one is a superb leader in their own right, and they share our passion for making life better for every person in the community by strengthening our leaders. These leaders have volunteered, donated, and served in many ways over the years, so it’s a real honor to now welcome them as members of our board.”

The Catawba Valley Leadership Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that provides leadership coaching for area nonprofit leaders as well as leadership development programs in multiple area high schools. Visit their website at www.catawbaleadership.org to learn more.