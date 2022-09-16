Leadership event focuses on stronger community

HICKORY — Hundreds of area leaders gathered recently for a half-day conference aimed at developing stronger leaders for a stronger community.

The fourth annual Catawba Valley Leadership Conference, held on Sept. 9, was hosted by the nonprofit organization, The Catawba Valley Leadership Foundation. Chad Hall, the foundation's president, said, “This was our fourth year presenting the conference and I believe it was our best yet.” Hall said the conference drew over 450 participants who were mostly business leaders but also included leaders from education, government, nonprofits, faith organizations, and even high-school students.

Victoria Schronce, who serves as the director of the Catawba Valley Leadership Foundation, said one emphasis of this year’s conference was the qualities to be a great leader.

“The theme of this year’s conference was virtues of a strong leader," Schronce said. "The speakers we heard from demonstrate the qualities we all look for in leaders and each one addressed a core virtue that is essential to quality leadership."

Conference speakers included Shad Stringfellow, president of ClearWater Inc.; Cassia Dowdy, director of human resources for Design Foundry; Brock Long, executive chairman at Hagerty Consulting; and Vicki Murray, executive director at Safe Harbor.

Stringfellow spoke on the virtue of courage and how it is important to take risk as a leader. Stringfellow spoke from his own story of taking multiple risks throughout his life, including starting his company nearly 15 years ago and the decisions to acquire several additional businesses.

Dowdy discussed the virtue of temperance and how strong leaders need to have balance in their life to be the most successful.

Long was interviewed by Ethan Schronce, vice president of business development for StrongLead, LLC. Long’s experience as a former director for FEMA made him the perfect speaker to talk on the virtue of justice and how crucial it is for strong leaders to do the right thing.

Murray wrapped up the conference by speaking on the virtue of humility and how overcoming your ego is key in being a strong leader that makes the most impact.

Area attorney Jordan Faulkner returned for her third year in a row. She said, “This conference is the best leadership event I know of. I make it a priority to attend every year and this year lived up to my expectations.”

Guy Holbrook attended with several others from Century Furniture where Holbrook is executive vice president of sales. “I wasn’t sure what to expect, and I was very impressed. The quality of speakers and the quality of the entire event was just incredible. I’m very proud that we have something like this here in our community.”

As part of the conference each year, the foundation presents a leadership impact award to recognize a leader whose leadership extends to the wider community.

This year’s award recognized Benjamin Willis, community and economic development director for the Western Piedmont Council of Governments. Presenting the award was Chase Keller, president of Granite Insurance. Keller said, “Leaders have the ability to create a positive environment in the workplace, family, church, team, and so forth. Few people have had as positive and far-reaching impact on our community than Ben Willis.”

The conference was held at Ichurch in Hickory. Hall said, “Ichurch is the perfect host for this conference. They have state-of-the-art facilities and a sizable number of volunteers who helped make the conference run smoothly and successfully.”

Schronce estimated over 450 people attended in person. She said, “This was our biggest conference yet. We welcomed leaders from throughout the Unifour and beyond — from Charlotte to Marion to Boone.”

The Catawba Valley Leadership Foundation exists to strengthen the Catawba Valley by strengthening the leaders in the community. In addition to hosting the annual leadership conference, they host leaders roundtable events every other month, provide executive coaching to area leaders, and hold a leadership development program for area high school students. Learn more about the foundation at www.catawbaleadership.org.