Leadership conference focuses on stronger community

HICKORY — Several hundred leaders gathered recently for a half-day conference aimed at developing stronger leaders for a stronger community.
The conference, held this year on Sept. 10, is hosted annually by the Catawba Valley Leadership Foundation.
“This was our third year presenting the conference, and each year we’ve grown to serve a wider and more diverse audience,” said Chad Hall, Leadership Foundation president.
Hall said the conference drew mostly business leaders but also included leaders from education, government, nonprofit and faith organizations.
Victoria Schronce, who serves as the director of the Catawba Valley Leadership Foundation, said one emphasis of this year’s conference was the quality of young leaders in the area. “The conference featured a video panel discussion sponsored by Hickory Young Professionals as well as speaker Cameron Annas, CEO of Granite Insurance, who is a very successful young leader,” said Schronce.
Annas spoke on the importance of small, incremental improvements as crucial for maturing as a leader. Other conference speakers included Sheree Watson, CEO of Greystone Eye; Garrett Hinshaw, president of Catawba Valley Community College; and Bruce Schronce, CEO of StrongLead.
Watson spoke on the nature of leading other leaders and drew from her own experience leading and collaborating with doctors in her practice. Hinshaw shared insights related to the daily grind necessary to lead change and leave a legacy.
“Dr. Hinshaw has served CVCC for over 16 years and has helped the college emerge as a standout community college and true example of excellence,” Hall said.
“Our community is blessed to have such strong leadership from Dr. Hinshaw and such a strong college serving our community.”
Bruce Schronce challenged attendees to step up and be a leader in their sphere of influence and to make a commitment to growing into the best leader they can be.
As part of the conference each year, the Foundation presents a leadership impact award to recognize a person whose leadership extends to the wider community. This year’s award recognized the Rev. Bob Thompson, pastor of Corinth Reformed Church in Hickory. Presenting the award was Roger Young, president of David E. Looper Construction.
“Leaders have the ability to create a positive environment in the workplace, family, church, team, and so forth,” Young said. “Because the attitude of any organization is set from the top, the leader sets the tone. A true, humble servant to God, Bob has been that example for both Corinth and the greater Hickory community.”
The conference was held at IChurch and also allowed participants to join online. Victoria Schronce estimated over 250 people attended in person with a virtual attendance of over 100.
“This was our biggest conference yet,” she said. “We welcomed leaders from throughout the Unifour and as far away as McDowell County.”
The Catawba Valley Leadership Foundation exists to strengthen the Catawba Valley by strengthening the leaders in the community. In addition to hosting the annual leadership conference, they host leaders’ roundtable events every other month, provide executive coaching to area leaders, and hold a leadership development program for area high school students. Learn more at www.catawbaleadership.org.