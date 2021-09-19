Leadership conference focuses on stronger community

“Dr. Hinshaw has served CVCC for over 16 years and has helped the college emerge as a standout community college and true example of excellence,” Hall said.

“Our community is blessed to have such strong leadership from Dr. Hinshaw and such a strong college serving our community.”

Bruce Schronce challenged attendees to step up and be a leader in their sphere of influence and to make a commitment to growing into the best leader they can be.

As part of the conference each year, the Foundation presents a leadership impact award to recognize a person whose leadership extends to the wider community. This year’s award recognized the Rev. Bob Thompson, pastor of Corinth Reformed Church in Hickory. Presenting the award was Roger Young, president of David E. Looper Construction.

“Leaders have the ability to create a positive environment in the workplace, family, church, team, and so forth,” Young said. “Because the attitude of any organization is set from the top, the leader sets the tone. A true, humble servant to God, Bob has been that example for both Corinth and the greater Hickory community.”