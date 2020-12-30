Leaders look back at Hickory's last 20 years

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hickory was on top of a hill, then we fell in a hole. We didn’t stop climbing. Now, rebuilding, we have a vision for the future: we can recover, and we can transition to an economy creating more opportunity for everyone. As successful businesses know, our community doesn’t have to be perfect, just better than our competitors. We can do that. Vision, and faith, will see us through.

Former State Sen. Andy Wells

The early 2000s were not kind to Hickory economically. We lost thousands of jobs in our manufacturing sector, began to see an exodus of population and endured multiple business closings. Hickory had not even had the opportunity to recover economically from the downturn at the start of the millennia when the Great Recession took place in 2008.

Demographic population data in the early 2010s published by the Western Piedmont Council of Governments showed a declining population and more deaths than births in the area. This was not a sustainable path for the community.

But Hickory and its citizens have shown fortitude, resilience, and a willingness to act with aplomb in the face of this adversity.