Leaders look back at Hickory's last 20 years

Economic challenges have defined Hickory in the past 20 years. When Hickory was named an All-America City in 2007, the application focused on how the community came together after losing more than 12,000 manufacturing jobs in a two-year span. The downturn in 2008 was another fist to the region’s economic jaw.
Two longtime Hickory residents, former State Senator Andy Wells and former Hickory City Councilman Brad Lail, shared their thoughts on the challenges the city faced in the past 20 years, as well as the opportunities that lie ahead.
We absorbed the shock and went to work
Greater Hickory lost an unprecedented 30,000 jobs between 2000 and 2012. As a community built on manufacturing, the 15% drop in employment changed our world. We watched in wonder as American corporations chose cheap from China over well-crafted at home. The rich got richer. Working families suffered. Generational small businesses closed. Previously productive buildings became obsolete. Property taxes sagged and we learned even governments aren’t bulletproof.
We did not give up. We absorbed the shock and went to work. Established businesses corrected course to meet the changing world. New businesses sprang up.
Rebuilding is a tricky business with missteps along the way. Politics can throw a wrench into any endeavor. While the state cut tax rates, some local governments raised property taxes by one third. Some tightened regulations. Politicians invested in growth, making policy benefiting everyone. But sometimes by funneling money to the connected. Nationally, the rich/poor divide remains, but here, there’s hope.
My most memorable stories of 2020
Here are some of the stories I covered in 2020 that I look back on:
Hickory was on top of a hill, then we fell in a hole. We didn’t stop climbing. Now, rebuilding, we have a vision for the future: we can recover, and we can transition to an economy creating more opportunity for everyone. As successful businesses know, our community doesn’t have to be perfect, just better than our competitors. We can do that. Vision, and faith, will see us through.
Former State Sen. Andy Wells
Hickory and its citizens have shown fortitude
The early 2000s were not kind to Hickory economically. We lost thousands of jobs in our manufacturing sector, began to see an exodus of population and endured multiple business closings. Hickory had not even had the opportunity to recover economically from the downturn at the start of the millennia when the Great Recession took place in 2008.
Demographic population data in the early 2010s published by the Western Piedmont Council of Governments showed a declining population and more deaths than births in the area. This was not a sustainable path for the community.
But Hickory and its citizens have shown fortitude, resilience, and a willingness to act with aplomb in the face of this adversity.
As a result of renewed pride, increased public investment, competent municipal management and steady leadership the course has changed for Hickory. Hickory (and our area) is ascendant economically, culturally and intellectually. I believe Hickory will deliver an increasingly better quality of life for its citizens. A new chapter for Hickory will bring a new set of challenges that result from growth. I remain confident in our ability to not only navigate these challenges but continue to grow into a vibrant city and desirable location to live, work, learn, and recreate.