 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Leaders look back at Hickory's last 20 years
0 comments
alert top story
HICKORY | 20 YEARS OF REBUILDING

Leaders look back at Hickory's last 20 years

{{featured_button_text}}

The Federal Reserve said Wednesday that it will keep buying government bonds until the economy makes substantial progress — a step intended to reassure financial markets and keep long-term borrowing rates low indefinitely.

Economic challenges have defined Hickory in the past 20 years. When Hickory was named an All-America City in 2007, the application focused on how the community came together after losing more than 12,000 manufacturing jobs in a two-year span. The downturn in 2008 was another fist to the region’s economic jaw.

Two longtime Hickory residents, former State Senator Andy Wells and former Hickory City Councilman Brad Lail, shared their thoughts on the challenges the city faced in the past 20 years, as well as the opportunities that lie ahead.

We absorbed the shock and went to work

Greater Hickory lost an unprecedented 30,000 jobs between 2000 and 2012. As a community built on manufacturing, the 15% drop in employment changed our world. We watched in wonder as American corporations chose cheap from China over well-crafted at home. The rich got richer. Working families suffered. Generational small businesses closed. Previously productive buildings became obsolete. Property taxes sagged and we learned even governments aren’t bulletproof.

We did not give up. We absorbed the shock and went to work. Established businesses corrected course to meet the changing world. New businesses sprang up.

Rebuilding is a tricky business with missteps along the way. Politics can throw a wrench into any endeavor. While the state cut tax rates, some local governments raised property taxes by one third. Some tightened regulations. Politicians invested in growth, making policy benefiting everyone. But sometimes by funneling money to the connected. Nationally, the rich/poor divide remains, but here, there’s hope.

My most memorable stories of 2020

My most memorable stories and moments include: an explosion that was heard across the county, a principal that was put in the spotlight after a DWI, the strength of a hurricane displayed as I watched as a large tree came crashing down on a home, an officer who allowed me to join him on a ride-along, and finally, the story of an officer who saved a dog’s life and then gives her a new home.

Here are some of the stories I covered in 2020 that I look back on:

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Hickory was on top of a hill, then we fell in a hole. We didn’t stop climbing. Now, rebuilding, we have a vision for the future: we can recover, and we can transition to an economy creating more opportunity for everyone. As successful businesses know, our community doesn’t have to be perfect, just better than our competitors. We can do that. Vision, and faith, will see us through.

Former State Sen. Andy Wells

 

Hickory and its citizens have shown fortitude

The early 2000s were not kind to Hickory economically. We lost thousands of jobs in our manufacturing sector, began to see an exodus of population and endured multiple business closings. Hickory had not even had the opportunity to recover economically from the downturn at the start of the millennia when the Great Recession took place in 2008.

Demographic population data in the early 2010s published by the Western Piedmont Council of Governments showed a declining population and more deaths than births in the area. This was not a sustainable path for the community.

But Hickory and its citizens have shown fortitude, resilience, and a willingness to act with aplomb in the face of this adversity.

As a result of renewed pride, increased public investment, competent municipal management and steady leadership the course has changed for Hickory. Hickory (and our area) is ascendant economically, culturally and intellectually. I believe Hickory will deliver an increasingly better quality of life for its citizens. A new chapter for Hickory will bring a new set of challenges that result from growth. I remain confident in our ability to not only navigate these challenges but continue to grow into a vibrant city and desirable location to live, work, learn, and recreate.

Former Hickory City Councilman Brad Lail

+1 
Andy Wells 2019 Senate Photo.jpg

Andy Wells
+1 
Brad Lail mug

Brad Lail
0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert