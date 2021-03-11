'Lead by example'; Black pastors hope their vaccination inspires others

Rev. Antonio Logan said he believes the key to overcoming vaccine hesitancy in Black and other minority communities is getting leaders to take the first step.
“We've got to lead by example, the rest will follow,” said Logan, pastor of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church.
Thursday, leaders of four churches in Catawba County stepped up to show their trust in the COVID-19 vaccine. Each rolled up their sleeve and got a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine through Catawba Valley Medical Center.
The four pastors were jovial with one another as they waited for their appointments outside the brown tent where the medical center is administering vaccines. None were nervous or hesitant. They recognized the mission was an important step in protecting themselves and encouraging the congregation and community to get vaccinated.
As church and community leaders, they can play an important role in diminishing fears among Black citizens and other minority citizens, said Rev. David Roberts of Morningstar First Baptist Church.
“We know that still, right now, today in 2021 in African American communities if you really, really want to get stuff out, it has to go through pastors,” Roberts said. “Our congregants and our communities trust us.”
Trust of the vaccine and medical treatment is sometimes diminished among Black populations because of a history of mistreatment in medicine, Roberts said.
“We as Black people, when it comes to medicine and medication and trusting folks, it’s different,” Roberts said. “A lot of our seniors still have that hesitancy. In the Black community, a lot of the information is still disseminated through the churches. So if they see us as pastors getting it (the vaccine) then they're more inclined to trust it. They don't necessarily trust the system, don't necessarily trust the institution because of what's happened to us.”
Donald Gray, pastor of Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, said he hopes to ease any fears of the vaccine.
“The fear factor has a lot to do with what's going on now,” Gray said “We’ve got to make sure we're getting vaccinated. How do we do that? Number one, I believe we do that by building confidence, by coming out here and being a leadership team and bringing our leadership, like the clergy, to show the vaccine is OK.”
Marcus Williams, pastor of Greater Faith Missionary Baptist Church, said church leaders are just one piece to the puzzle. Leaders in all aspects need to encourage the community to be vaccinated, he said.
“When I look at how things are today versus how things were at one point in time, the snapshot of what Black churches mean to the community is different now,” Williams said. “We are in a diversified environment in 2021."
He added, "There are leaders, someone does have to be appointed or selected or chosen in a community. But now it's not always a preacher. We have to be able to work together.”
Williams admitted the vaccination effort is going to take time.
“We have to realize this is multifaceted, this has multiple fronts,” Williams said. “We have to start from the perspective we are but one cog in the wheel as the Black church." He added, "We’re kind of part of a multi-pronged approach, we have to do our part and if each of the other cogs fits, it's still going to take a while. It takes time to tear down trust, sometimes it takes twice as long to build back that trust.”
Carolyn Thompson, faith community nurse at CVMC, is a key component in the mission to get Black, Hispanic, Asian and other minority community members vaccinated. She’s scheduled hundreds of vaccine appointments for members of marginalized communities and plans to schedule hundreds more, she said.
Of the thousands of vaccine doses CVMC has given out, Thompson noticed only a small percentage were administered to minorities. Her mission is to change that, she said.
Of the 27,043 Catawba County residents who have received one or both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, 5.7 percent have been Black, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. About 89.9 percent of county residents to receive the vaccine have been white, 2.3 percent Hispanic and 1.9 percent Asian or Pacific Islander.
Case count
Catawba County Public Health reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, putting the county total at 17,365.
There were no new county resident deaths reported, leaving the county total at 288. There are 24 county residents hospitalized with the coronavirus.
Statewide, 2,061 new cases were reported on Thursday, according to NCDHHS. The state total is 879,825.
There are 1,039 people hospitalized with the virus and 11,622 people have died.