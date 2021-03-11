'Lead by example'; Black pastors hope their vaccination inspires others

“We as Black people, when it comes to medicine and medication and trusting folks, it’s different,” Roberts said. “A lot of our seniors still have that hesitancy. In the Black community, a lot of the information is still disseminated through the churches. So if they see us as pastors getting it (the vaccine) then they're more inclined to trust it. They don't necessarily trust the system, don't necessarily trust the institution because of what's happened to us.”

Donald Gray, pastor of Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, said he hopes to ease any fears of the vaccine.

“The fear factor has a lot to do with what's going on now,” Gray said “We’ve got to make sure we're getting vaccinated. How do we do that? Number one, I believe we do that by building confidence, by coming out here and being a leadership team and bringing our leadership, like the clergy, to show the vaccine is OK.”

Marcus Williams, pastor of Greater Faith Missionary Baptist Church, said church leaders are just one piece to the puzzle. Leaders in all aspects need to encourage the community to be vaccinated, he said.

“When I look at how things are today versus how things were at one point in time, the snapshot of what Black churches mean to the community is different now,” Williams said. “We are in a diversified environment in 2021."