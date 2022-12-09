 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Law officers hired to guard Duke Energy substations in Catawba County

A Hickory Police cruiser is parked at a Duke Power substation near downtown.

Patrol vehicles with the Hickory Police Department and Catawba County Sheriff’s Office were spotted at Duke Energy substations in the Hickory area Friday afternoon.

Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Aaron Turk confirmed that Duke Energy has hired the sheriff’s office to help with security of substations in the area.

The Hickory Police Department confirmed a similar arrangement on Friday.

The beefed-up security comes in light of a Dec. 3 power outage in Moore County. That outage was the result of people shooting at two substations in the county, according to news reports.

The substations went offline on Dec. 3 and around 45,000 customers were affected. Almost all households in Moore County had regained power as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to Duke Energy’s outage map.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

