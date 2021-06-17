Lavender Festival, live music, and more

Lavender to be sold at farmers market
Join the Downtown Hickory Farmers Market & Merchants from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday for the annual Lavender Festival.
Smokey Mountain Lavender Farms will haul in fresh-cut lavender bundles to be sold. Other vendors will be selling lavender-themed treats, as well. From lavender goat cheeses to baked goods, jams, teas, lemonade, honey, soaps, lotions, potted plants, salves, candles, essential oils, wool, art and more!
For more information, visit www.hickoryfarmersmarket.com.
Bright Future Concerts return to Newton
The Downtown Newton Development Association is excited to resume its series of Bright Future Concerts beginning Saturday.
Bright Future Concerts will be held from 6-9 p.m. at the Frank & Sue Jones Amphitheatre, which is in downtown Newton on Main Avenue across from the 1924 Courthouse.
The June 19 concert will feature Darrell Harwood, an everyday working man who happens to be an extremely talented singer and high-energy entertainer. His magnetic personality and easygoing ways draw audiences into his performances.
In addition to Harwood’s performance, other activities for the whole family include a kid zone with an inflatable obstacle course, food trucks and a beer garden provided by Community Brewing Ventures. Visitors are encouraged to walk around the downtown area for shopping and dining as well.
If you’d like to get involved with the Downtown Newton Development Association by volunteering, visit www.signupgenius.com/go/5080544A4AC29A4F85-darrell.
The date for the next Bright Future Concert is July 31 and will feature Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot from 6-9 p.m.
Bluegrass band to perform in Valdese
The town of Valdese welcomes Whitewater Bluegrass Company to the Family Friday Night stage on the field behind the Old Rock School on Friday night, June 18, from 7-10 p.m.
For over 35 years, Whitewater Bluegrass Company has captivated audiences throughout the Southeast with their blend of bluegrass, country ballads, mountain swing and down-home humor.
“Uncle Ted” White joins the group with his acoustic bass/vocals and places audience involvement as a top priority for any Whitewater performance.
The longest standing member of the band is Bill Byerly on guitar and vocals. He has been with the band for over 35 years. Byerly sings lead and harmony as well as providing rhythm on the guitar behind some of the finest musicians.
With the addition of David Pendley on mandolin, the blend of the Whitewater sound has become riveting. His great ear for harmony and lead singing make Pendley a welcomed addition to the Whitewater family. Rounding out the Whitewater sound is Seth Rhinehart on banjo and Molly Barrett on fiddle/vocals.
Concessions will be for sale during the concert sponsored by Historic Valdese Foundation. For more information, visit www.visitvaldese.com or call 828-879-2129.
Summer camp offered at Hickory Community Theatre
The Hickory Community Theatre recently announced a two-week session of summer camps for youth. There are camps for ages 6-17.
Mischief Makers is an improvisational comedy camp for ages 6-8 and runs July 12-16 from 9 a.m. to noon. Seriously Funny is an improvisational comedy camp for ages 9-13 and runs July 12-16 from 2-5 p.m. The Write to be Funny is a sketch comedy camp for ages 13-17 and runs July 19-23 from 2-5 p.m.
The camps are led by Meredith Swim, a professional improv comedy performer and sketch writer from Austin, Texas. Camps are $125 per camper and there is a $15 discount for additional campers from the same household.
For more information call 828-327-3855 or visit www.hickorytheatre.org/youth.