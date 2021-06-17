Lavender Festival, live music, and more

If you’d like to get involved with the Downtown Newton Development Association by volunteering, visit www.signupgenius.com/go/5080544A4AC29A4F85-darrell.

The date for the next Bright Future Concert is July 31 and will feature Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot from 6-9 p.m.

Bluegrass band to perform in Valdese

The town of Valdese welcomes Whitewater Bluegrass Company to the Family Friday Night stage on the field behind the Old Rock School on Friday night, June 18, from 7-10 p.m.

For over 35 years, Whitewater Bluegrass Company has captivated audiences throughout the Southeast with their blend of bluegrass, country ballads, mountain swing and down-home humor.

“Uncle Ted” White joins the group with his acoustic bass/vocals and places audience involvement as a top priority for any Whitewater performance.

The longest standing member of the band is Bill Byerly on guitar and vocals. He has been with the band for over 35 years. Byerly sings lead and harmony as well as providing rhythm on the guitar behind some of the finest musicians.