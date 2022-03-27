Laurie Rubner: Now is the time to plan your garden

The weather is finally beginning to warm up and thoughts turn to ripe garden tomatoes, fresh green beans and lots of zucchini. Whether you have a large backyard, a small patio or only a balcony, you can garden.

Now is the time to plan your summer garden, and that starts from the ground up. All plants need good soil to grow in, so don’t ignore the importance of it. Add organic matter, such as compost, leaf mold and manure to your soil for better drainage and air circulation.

Consider where you want to garden. A backyard garden is best placed in a sunny location; most vegetables need at least six hours of sun a day. The area will need to be prepped, either by tilling the soil, creating raised beds or using the “no-till” method, which has been gaining popularity, and involves cardboard, compost and wood chips.

If you prefer to garden on a smaller scale, large planters will work. A large container with good soil and a trellis will give you a place to grow a tomato plant to keep your sandwiches happy all summer. A dwarf fig or blueberry bush will do well in a planter. Peppers, lettuce, spinach and herbs can all be grown in container gardens.

If you are limited to only a balcony, herbs and smaller vegetables such as radishes, chili peppers and kale can be grown in small planters.

Know your last frost date. At the Arbor Garden Center, we have overeager gardeners who insist on planting their vegetables as soon as the weather begins to warm, and then forget to cover them when we have a frost. Those are my repeat customers who come back for more vegetable plants. Our last frost date is April 15, but last year we had a frost at the end of April, so pay attention to those nighttime temperatures.

Keep your garden close to your water source. If you have to carry water too far, gardens tend to get less and less water as it gets hotter and hotter.

Grow what you like to eat. If your family doesn’t like eggplant, don’t waste space growing it.

Studies show that gardening is therapeutic. Time in the garden can be relaxing, reduce stress and improve physical health. Growing a garden gives you control over the vegetables you eat. Rather than vegetables that are grown with commercial fertilizers and pesticides, you can grow your own using organic fertilizers and eliminating chemicals completely.

Growing a garden also gives you confidence, which can lead to a larger garden next year or trying new varieties. Next winter, you will probably find yourself curling up with a good seed catalog.

An important tip is to remember that the sun’s rays are stronger in the spring then in the fall, so wear a hat, put on sunglasses to protect your eyes and don’t forget sunscreen. And for those of you who end up with a bounty of zucchini, National Sneak Some Zucchini Onto Your Neighbor’s Porch Day is Aug. 8. It’s a real thing.

Laurie Rubner is the owner and operator of The Arbor Garden Center in Bethlehem.

