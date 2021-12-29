Latest COVID-19 wave took dozens of lives in Catawba County, families remember three lost loved ones

More than 300 Catawba County residents died of COVID-19 in 2021.
Many died during a winter peak in January and February. Nearly 120 county residents died in those two months.
The delta wave, which caused a sharp increase in virus cases, took a toll as well.
From the beginning of August through Oct. 20, Catawba County Public Health reported 129 resident deaths.
Those lost this year ranged in age from their 20s to over 80. People with and without underlying conditions were taken by the coronavirus.
Here are the stories of three people who lost their lives to COVID-19.
Fred Mungro worked to bring people together, at home and in the community
Frederick Mungro languished at home for several days before entering the hospital.
The 50-year-old Conover resident was sick but did not think his illness was serious, his sister Rosalind recalled.
Mungro had received his first COVID-19 shot, but was awaiting the second when he found out he had a combination of COVID-19 and pneumonia that would prove fatal, she said.
While he had gotten over COVID-19, the pneumonia lingered and devastated his lungs. He was eventually put on a ventilator.
Still, Rosalind Mungro said the family was holding out hope. Family members received some encouraging words from the doctor.
That sense of hope made it all the more shocking when Rosalind received a call around 2:30 a.m. Sept. 16 that Frederick had died that morning. His official cause of death was COVID-19 and hypoxemic respiratory failure.
Rosalind Mungro said the news that Fred, who was in otherwise good health, had died of COVID-19 was devastating for the family.
“He took it strong,” Rosalind Mungro said. “He didn’t let us know exactly how this affected him. He wanted us to be strong for him.”
She recalled the last message Frederick sent her — a request that she make pistachio cake for their next family dinner.
Mungro lived in Conover at the time of his death, but he grew up in Newton’s Snow Hill community and remained devoted to the neighborhood to the end of his life. He served for a time in the U.S. Army.
He would end up going to prison for selling drugs. The experience left him with a drive to contribute to his community once he got out, Rosalind Mungro said.
He was fond of saying that his life’s tests were his testimony, his sister said.
Mungro’s activities in the community included collecting school supplies for children and passing out 40 boxes of pizza to homeless people in Charlotte, his sister said.
In the months before his death, Frederick Mungro heavily promoted a community cookout that included a backpack giveaway. The event took place only days before he went into the hospital.
Rosalind Mungro said her brother’s efforts to bring people together extended to his own family. He held family dinners to reunite his siblings following their mother’s death.
Rosalind said the family is committed to making that unity one of Frederick’s legacies.
“We started saying, ‘We love you,’” Rosalind Mungro said. “We started visiting each other, calling each other and it wasn’t fake. It was real. So he put us together. He did. And we’re going to remain together because we’re going to do it in (remembrance) of him.”
Gail Cranford was mother figure for many
Angela Burns went to work Oct. 12 and, as usual, reached for a phone to call her mom.
She stopped herself when she remembered her mother, Gail Cranford, wouldn’t answer.
Cranford died Oct. 2 after a month-long struggle with COVID-19. “I cried,” Burns said “Who do I call now?”
That was Burns’ first day back to work since Cranford, 71, got COVID-19. Before then, Burns used to call her mother three times a day: on her way to work, during lunch and on her way home.
The pair had a tight bond. They went to church together, volunteered together, shared secrets and shared meals.
“She wasn’t just my mom, she was my best friend,” Burns said. “My mom was there for me through everything.”
They spent much of their time together in recent years volunteering for the Pink Heals North Carolina Foothills Chapter, an organization that supports people facing disease.
Through her volunteer efforts and work, Cranford was a mother figure to many, Burns said. She lived in Claremont and was often called “Mom” by coworkers she helped guide or advise when they needed it.
Cranford was also a committed grandmother to Burns’ daughter Madison, who is taking her death hard, Burns said. Cranford went to cheer competitions, games and volunteer events with Madison.
“She would go everywhere with my daughter,” Burns said.
Cranford was healthy and active, Burns said. That’s why when she got COVID-19, in between her first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, Burns didn’t expect to lose Cranford.
Cranford started to have COVID-19 symptoms a week before Labor Day. A rapid test came back negative, but doctors were sure she had the coronavirus, Burns said. She had all the symptoms: fever, chills, loss of taste, nausea and more.
Burns hoped to get her mother an antibody treatment, but a COVID-19 diagnosis was needed. Her test result never came back, Burns said.
By Sept. 4, a Saturday, Cranford was feeling worse. Burns took her to an emergency room but Cranford was sent home.
In two days, Cranford’s condition deteriorated. On Monday, Sept. 6, she could barely move. Burns called an ambulance, and Cranford was admitted to the hospital.
Cranford spent two weeks in the hospital’s COVID-19 unit. Burns stayed by her side for two weeks straight — sleeping, eating and showering in the hospital.
“We really thought she was going to make it,” she said.
On Sept. 15, at 3 a.m. Cranford woke up and roused Burns. She motioned for Burns to get a pen and paper.
“She said, ‘God said to me he isn’t through yet. You and I have a mission to do,’” Burns said.
Cranford told Burns they should support other COVID-19 patients and pray with them. She wanted them to spread the word that together and with God, everyone will get through the pandemic, Burns said.
A few days later, Cranford also wrote a note to Burns telling her to forgive her biological father for any past mistakes.
Shortly after, the doctors decided to put Cranford on a ventilator because her body couldn’t bear the stress of her heavy breathing much longer, Burns said.
Her last words to Burns were, “We got this.”
Burns stayed by Cranford’s side until the very end, when Cranford couldn’t fight any more.
Now, Burns trusts that her mother is by her side in spirit, and she is determined to spread her message.
Burns also wants to encourage people to learn about COVID-19 and the effects it has. She saw first-hand with her mother.
“I can tell you it wasn’t pretty,” Burns said. “Someone can go from healthy one day to fighting for their life the next. … It really is a rollercoaster.”
Alan Poovey loved coaching, family
Alan Poovey spent his time throwing himself into his passion: coaching youth sports.
He led his son Aiden’s baseball and football teams for years. The Catawba County native loved two things most in life — youth sports and his family, his wife Amy Justice Poovey said.
This fall, Aiden started his first season of football without Alan on the sidelines.
COVID-19 took Alan’s life in September.
He was 50 years old when he died. He was healthy before — there were no indications that the virus would be a threat to him, Amy said. That’s why when Aiden came down with COVID-19, Amy wasn’t worried.
The family all caught the coronavirus in late July. They stayed in separate rooms of their lakeside home in Conover. Aiden and Amy recovered with few side effects. Alan continued to feel worse and worse, Amy said.
On Aug. 8, Amy took him to the emergency room for the first time. He was diagnosed with pneumonia and sent home.
Three days later, he was at the ER again. “Aiden came and said, ‘Daddy says he can’t breathe,’” Amy said.
The hospital admitted him that day, on Aug. 11.
Alan didn’t improve. After three days at the hospital, the doctors decided Alan needed to be put on a ventilator, Amy said.
“The last words he said to me were, ‘I’m going to die,’” Amy said. “I cried and told him I love him.”
Alan was on a ventilator for over three weeks but he wasn’t getting any better. Eventually, it became clear that the ventilator and other life support machines were the only things keeping him alive, Amy said. The doctors told her the machines were only delaying his death.
She made a tough decision to take him off any support. “They told me it was prolonging his life, not preventing his death,” Amy said. “I knew he wouldn’t want to live that way.”
The weeks since his passing have been difficult, Amy said.
Playing football again without Alan watching and coaching has been tough for Aiden, she said. Amy struggles with the emptiness of the family’s lakeside house. The only respite is sitting on their porch, she said. She finds a sense of calm watching the trees sway and boats putter by.
When they were younger, Amy and Alan used to spend time on the lake relaxing and enjoying the sun, she said. As they got older, Alan threw himself into coaching, especially at the Optimist club.