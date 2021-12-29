Latest COVID-19 wave took dozens of lives in Catawba County, families remember three lost loved ones

While he had gotten over COVID-19, the pneumonia lingered and devastated his lungs. He was eventually put on a ventilator.

Still, Rosalind Mungro said the family was holding out hope. Family members received some encouraging words from the doctor.

That sense of hope made it all the more shocking when Rosalind received a call around 2:30 a.m. Sept. 16 that Frederick had died that morning. His official cause of death was COVID-19 and hypoxemic respiratory failure.

Rosalind Mungro said the news that Fred, who was in otherwise good health, had died of COVID-19 was devastating for the family.

“He took it strong,” Rosalind Mungro said. “He didn’t let us know exactly how this affected him. He wanted us to be strong for him.”

She recalled the last message Frederick sent her — a request that she make pistachio cake for their next family dinner.

Mungro lived in Conover at the time of his death, but he grew up in Newton’s Snow Hill community and remained devoted to the neighborhood to the end of his life. He served for a time in the U.S. Army.