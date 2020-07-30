Late-night alcohol sales restriction may cost businesses

“For us to be labeled as the worst place that you can get the virus is hard,” she said. “I know what I do here and how well we do. It’s better than other places. It’s not fair that bars get the brunt of all of it, but it is what it is and we can't change it.”

The new order will severely limit her income and what the bartenders earn, Hedrick said. Much of the bar’s business comes late at night on the weekends — between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m.

“It’ll be thousands of dollars because after 11 p.m., that’s when a lot of the crowd comes out,” she said. “People want to wait and go out late. So Thursday, Friday and Saturday, I’ll lose a lot of money. My bartenders will lose a lot of money.”

The new executive order comes just as Hedrick was starting to get business back to normal — as much as it could be. She spent last weekend building an outdoor deck and setting up outdoor seating at the bar so she could have live music outside and still encourage social distancing.

Now, those musical acts will have to start earlier and a night that could have meant more money will be cut short.